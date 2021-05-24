Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are still searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a teenager earlier this month.

He’s been on the loose for three weeks.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes between 30 and 40 years-of-age. He is believed to be between 5′8 and 5′11, with a scruffy beard and acne scarring on his face.

Investigators say the detailed sketch is thanks to the victim’s memory.

“I would say that we’re both very proud about how courageous she has been,” Investigator Olivia Boggs said.

On May 4th, the 15-year-old girl was out jogging at around 9:30 p. m., when a man approached her from behind and placed her in a chokehold.

He threw her to the ground, dragged her toward the alley and got on top of her.

She told police she fought back, kicking and striking him until she could knock him off her.

“She walked to the nearby area of the interstate, 50th at the corner, flagged some vehicles down. Somebody stopped and did help her,” Boggs said.

Boggs says these incidents are uncommon, but it’s not a bad idea to take your phone with you, run with a buddy or find some form of protection.

“You personally if you’re an adult you need to figure out what you’re more comfortable using. Every situation is completely different, but I can say on the positive this, she was taught right, she was able to fight. She was able to get away,” Boggs said.

Boggs says if you’re out running and see something out of the ordinary or get a bad feeling, take some time to think about what you’re seeing.

That can include distinguishing marks or clothing descriptions.

“Take a mental image, think about it. In this case, this juvenile did amazing in remembering things,” Boggs said.

Investigators believe the suspect ran after the teen got away.

The victim told police she’d never seen this man before.

Anyone with information is urged to call 806-775-2788.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect in an attempted kidnapping. (Lubbock Police Department)

