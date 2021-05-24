Advertisement

Shooting during argument at apartment complex sends woman to local hospital

A shooting during an argument Monday morning at an apartment complex sent a woman to a local...
A shooting during an argument Monday morning at an apartment complex sent a woman to a local hospital in serious condition. (File)(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting during an argument Monday morning at an apartment complex in Bellmead sent a woman to a local hospital in serious condition.

The shooting was reported at around 9:50 a.m. Monday at the Eagle Crest apartments at 4210 Bellmead Dr.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot at least three times, police said.

Her 21-year-old boyfriend was arrested nearby.

Dari Washington was in the McLennan County Jail Monday afternoon, charged with aggravated assault/family/house/with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
Traffic was backed up to Valley Mills Drive.
Another crash on I-35 backs up traffic

Latest News

Two men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing sibling from flooded creek.
Central Texas men hailed heroes after rescuing siblings from Nolan Creek
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old
Two men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing sibling from flooded creek.
Flash flood rescue in Belton
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
More than 9,600 additional Central Texas residents received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in...
Central Texas COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to trail the state