Shooting during argument at apartment complex sends woman to local hospital

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting during an argument Monday morning at an apartment complex in Bellmead sent a woman to a local hospital in serious condition.

The shooting was reported at around 9:50 a.m. Monday at the Eagle Crest apartments at 4210 Bellmead Dr.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot at least three times, police said.

Her 21-year-old boyfriend was arrested nearby.

Dari Washington was in the McLennan County Jail Monday afternoon, charged with aggravated assault/family/house/with a deadly weapon.

