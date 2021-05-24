Suspect arrested in Friday’s fatal grocery store parking lot shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say Friday’s shooting at the H-E-B parking lot on Texas Avenue started as a drug deal.

Authorities arrested Trevon Stewart, 18, on Saturday and charged him in the shooting death of Cameron Gray.

According to police, Stewart and another person met Gray in the parking lot to buy marijuana. Stewart reportedly told police they were buying the marijuana because it was graduation weekend.

Witnesses say there was a fight over a firearm and Stewart’s friend was shot in the leg. Police say that is when Stewart shot Gray in the back.

Stewart reportedly took his friend to the emergency room where an off-duty detective saw them come in.

Officers searched their vehicle and found several firearms, as well as about 15 ounces of marijuana and some THC wax.

Stewart is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and several drug possession charges. His bond is currently set at $975,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.