Advertisement

UPDATE: Braxton finds a home!

By Pete Sousa
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have some good news to share on the foster care front.

It looks like one of the kids we featured here on KWTX has in fact - ‘found a family.’

We introduced you to Braxton back in October and recently we got word from CPS that he’s getting adopted.

He told us back in the fall that he saw a family as a group of people who are there to care and love for you.

Now it looks like he’s got a real chance at getting that support.

Braxton also told us about his work ethic around the house, cleaning and cooking, and also told us about some of his lofty goals.

He said he wants to be an aerodynamic engineer at MIT

Now that he has the support of his family, hopefully he can get his aero-dynamic aspirations off the ground.

If you want to inquire about fostering or adopting - contact your local CPS office.

And remember - you have to be licensed to foster or adopt in Texas.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
A shooting during an argument Monday morning at an apartment complex sent a woman to a local...
Shooting during argument at apartment complex sends woman to local hospital
Traffic was backed up to Valley Mills Drive.
Another crash on I-35 backs up traffic

Latest News

We introduced you to Braxton back in October and recently we got word from CPS that he's...
Finding a Family: Braxton finds a home
Greg has an idea of what family means but he’s never really experienced that type of security....
Young man seeks love and stability within a family
Greg has an idea of what family means but he’s never really experienced that type of security....
Central Texas boy seeks love and stability within a family
B & G Copperas Cove
Local Boys and Girls Club using golf tournament to fund major upgrades