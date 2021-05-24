UPDATE: Braxton finds a home!

We have some good news to share on the foster care front.

It looks like one of the kids we featured here on KWTX has in fact - ‘found a family.’

We introduced you to Braxton back in October and recently we got word from CPS that he’s getting adopted.

He told us back in the fall that he saw a family as a group of people who are there to care and love for you.

Now it looks like he’s got a real chance at getting that support.

Braxton also told us about his work ethic around the house, cleaning and cooking, and also told us about some of his lofty goals.

He said he wants to be an aerodynamic engineer at MIT

Now that he has the support of his family, hopefully he can get his aero-dynamic aspirations off the ground.

If you want to inquire about fostering or adopting - contact your local CPS office.

And remember - you have to be licensed to foster or adopt in Texas.