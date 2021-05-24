Advertisement

Update: Waco Police locate missing teen

Missing Waco Teen
Missing Waco Teen(Waco Police Dept)
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Update: Police say Grant Randle has been located and is safe.

------------

Officers are currently looking for 14-year-old Grant Randle. According to officers, he is a 6′3″ Hispanic male. According to CPS, he suffers from autism and is believed to be non-verbal.

He was last seen leaving the CPS office at 17th and Herring in Waco. Someone may have seen him near the area of 28th and McKenzie, but officers have not been able to locate him.

He was last seen wearing white and blue gym shorts and a grey Texas Longhorn t-shirt. If you see him, please call police immediately.

