Advertisement

Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

Sim Q Lewis, Jr., 16, was last seen leaving his home in Killeen on Saturday.
Sim Q Lewis, Jr., 16, was last seen leaving his home in Killeen on Saturday.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Another Killeen teenager has been reported missing.

Killeen police asked for the public’s help Monday in finding Sim Q Lewis, Jr., 16, who was last seen leaving his home in Killeen on Saturday.

He was reported as a runaway on Sunday.

Lewis is 6 feet fall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black and white Nike jacket, ripped blue jeans and black and white shoes.

He was carrying a gray backpack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
A shooting during an argument Monday morning at an apartment complex sent a woman to a local...
Shooting during argument at apartment complex sends woman to local hospital
Traffic was backed up to Valley Mills Drive.
Another crash on I-35 backs up traffic

Latest News

Two men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing sibling from flooded creek.
Central Texas men hailed heroes after rescuing siblings from Nolan Creek
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old
Two men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing sibling from flooded creek.
Flash flood rescue in Belton
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
More than 9,600 additional Central Texas residents received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in...
Central Texas COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to trail the state