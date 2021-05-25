Another Central Texas teenager reported missing

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Another Killeen teenager has been reported missing.

Killeen police asked for the public’s help Monday in finding Sim Q Lewis, Jr., 16, who was last seen leaving his home in Killeen on Saturday.

He was reported as a runaway on Sunday.

Lewis is 6 feet fall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black and white Nike jacket, ripped blue jeans and black and white shoes.

He was carrying a gray backpack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

