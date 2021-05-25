Advertisement

Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been taken to the hospital following a crash at the end of a pursuit with law enforcement.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:45 am, Smith County Deputies were traveling eastbound on Hwy 31 East just outside the Tyler city limits. While patrolling this area, a vehicle approached them from the rear at a high rate of speed with the hazard lights activated. The Deputy moved to the shoulder of the road as the driver pulled beside the patrol vehicle and swerved toward it. At this time the driver then sped off east on Hwy 31 at a high rate of speed. The driver was extremely reckless and was unable to maintain a single lane of traffic as he continued traveling east.

The sheriff’s office said Deputies activated their lights and siren in an attempt to get the vehicle to pull over. Traffic was light at this time of the morning and Deputies continued pursuing the suspect east on Hwy 31. The suspect turned right onto County Road 21 and headed south at high rate of speed. As Deputies continued to pursue the suspect, he approached a curve in the road just south of County Road 26. The suspect was traveling too fast to safely execute the curve and lost control of his vehicle. As Deputies rounded the curve, the suspect vehicle had ran off the road into a thickly wooded area on the west side of County Road 21. The suspect vehicle rolled over and immediately became engulfed in flames.

Deputies exited their patrol vehicle and entered into the woods to assist the suspect. At this time, it was unknown if the suspect presented a danger to the Deputies. They quickly realized the suspect was trapped in the vehicle and began telling him to exit through the front windshield. As Deputies made their way to the vehicle, the suspect managed to crawl out of the car. Deputies then assisted him away from the burning vehicle. Firefighters from several jurisdictions responded to the location and extinguished the burning vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was identified as Cederick Billington – 39 of Tyler. Upon the arrival of UT Health EMS, Billington was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, however, Billington was conscious and alert at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

The number of Central Texas children from 12- to 15-years-of age who’ve received a first dose...
Hundreds of area children 12-15 receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; some parents may be hesitant
The eight seniors hung hot dogs from ceiling of the high school and use others to form "2021"...
Punishment for senior prank at small area high school too harsh, parents say
Students took a nose-to-tail tour of the Army helicopter.
Big surprise descends on 2 Central Texas elementary schools.
Frost ISD
Frost Senior Prank
A report of a possible kidnapping early Tuesday morning led to a grim discovery in a home in...
Report of a possible kidnapping leads to grim discovery in rural Central Texas home