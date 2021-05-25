Brief rain reprieve coming after another shot at rain today

The soggy weather forecast continues for yet another day, but thankfully we do have some good news for you. Today’s rain chances are a bit lower than they were yesterday and we are expecting mostly dry conditions mid-week before shower and thunderstorm chances return for the end of the work week. Overnight showers and thunderstorms north of I-20 are not expected to reach our area however the remnants of those storms may park overhead and could become the flash point for new showers and thunderstorms later today. Rain chances stay low this morning. Yes, there could be a few stray showers or maybe even a quick pop-up non-severe storm, but the best chances for rain today will come during the late-morning and afternoon. A few scattered showers and likely non-severe storms are expected near and east of I-35 especially. Rain coverage should be a lot lower than what we saw over the past few days, but rain could still be locally heavy at times. The bulk of today’s rain should fall between 11 AM and 4 PM, but we still could have some lingering rain until just shortly after sunset. Today’s rain chances are near 40% and the morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s should only warm into the low-to-mid 80s.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for some more thunderstorms tonight that will form out of our area. These storms shouldn’t impact us, but we’ll have a low chance of rain around tomorrow morning. Wednesday should be a mostly dry day but we’re going to carry a 20% chance of showers in the forecast. If we see any rain tomorrow, the best chances would be midday and into the afternoon. Since rain chances will be lower, temperatures are expected to be a lot warmer as partly cloudy skies return. Morning temperatures in the low 70s warm into the mid 80s for highs. We’ll be dry Thursday too! Partly cloudy skies will hang around and temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s for highs. Temperatures are then expected to drop as we approach Memorial Day weekend because of some more rain returning. Rain chances Friday are near 30% and climb to 40% on Saturday. There’s a lot of uncertainty with Friday and Saturday’s rain chances because those chances depend on where storm form well away from our area so timing will be difficult to pin down for a few days. As of now we’re expecting rain to move in late Friday night into Saturday morning but some rain could also bubble back up Saturday afternoon depending on where those storms dissipate. Depending on how things happen Friday and Saturday, we could also see some rain Sunday too. Sunday’s rain chances are near 20%. We are expecting a dry Memorial Day (for the time being) with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Memorial Day’s forecast also partially depends on the weekend’s weather but regardless we’re confident that high temperatures will be cooler than the average of 90°.

