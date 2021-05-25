Central Texas advocacy group works to prevent summer drownings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After her son drowned several years ago, one mother has made it her mission to advocate for water safety.

Dana Gage is the founder of The LV Project. She founded it after her son, Connor, drowned in a lake.

Gage and The LV Project work to encourage everyone to wear a life jacket, especially when out in open water. It’s not just for small children, but people of all ages.

Gage said it’s common for parents to think their child is safe after they learn how to swim, but that’s not the case.

Gage said drowning is the number two cause of preventable death for teenagers 15 to 19-years-old.

At age 15, Gage said the risk of drowning triples, and stays high throughout adulthood. That risk is high in lakes and other bodies of open water because of several reasons.

Gage said lakes are murky, deep and unpredictable. If something happens in a lake, rescues can be difficult because it’s hard to see.

“Sometimes it’s one bad jump, one bad fall, one bad gulp and it’s over,” Gage said. “Because if you are in a lake when it happens, and you sink, no one can see you. No one can get to you.”

Gage said people should think of the phrase “think L.A.K.E.S, think life vests” when they’re around a lake.

L - Lakes are different than pools. Murky, deep, unpredictable. Can’t save what you can’t see.

A - Adults and teens drown five times more than small kids in open water.

K - Keep your life vest on, not just nearby.

E - Everyone is at risk, everywhere in the lake.

S - Seat belts in cars = life vests on lakes

