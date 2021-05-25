Central Texas COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to trail the state

(KWTX) - More than 9,600 additional Central Texas residents received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past week and more than 11,250 more have been fully vaccinated, but vaccination rates in the region continue to trail the state.

More than 55% of Texas residents 16 and older had received a first dose Monday compared to just more than 38% of residents 16 and older in the 16 area counties KWTX is tracking, and more than 44% were fully vaccinated, compared to just more than 30% in Central Texas.

In Bell County almost 4,300 more residents have received a first dose in the past week and almost 4,500 were fully vaccinated. Just more than 34% of the county’s residents 16 and older have now received one dose and almost 27% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, more than 2,300 residents have received a first dose in the past week and almost 3,200 more were fully vaccinated. Almost 45% of residents 16 and older have now received a first dose and almost 37% are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County Monday, according to data from the State Vaccination Dashboard, another 212 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, boosting the percentage of residents 16 and older who are fully vaccinated to almost 37%; in Coryell County, another 1,119 residents were fully vaccinated, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older who are fully vaccinated to almost 22%; in Falls County, another 282 residents were vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older who are fully vaccinated to more than 28%; in Freestone County, another 194 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to more than 23%; in Hamilton County, 28 more residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to more than 39%; in Hill County, another 283 residents were vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to more than 32%; in Lampasas County, another 309 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to more than 31%; in Leon County, another 111 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to almost 31%; in Limestone County, 184 more residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to almost 27%; in Milam County, another 225 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to more than 34%; in Mills County, 39 more residents were vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to more than 34%; in Navarro County, another 361 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to almost 36%; in Robertson County, another 177 residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to more 34%, and in San Saba County, 59 additional residents were fully vaccinated in the past week, increasing the percentage of residents 16 and older now fully vaccinated to more than 23%.

NEW CASES AND ADDITIONAL DEATHS

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to 79,035 Monday, an increase of 101 since Friday.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,684 but according to DSHS data Monday the regional death toll stands at 1,666, including 423 Bell County residents, 11 fewer than the last local count of 434; 34 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 79 Limestone County residents; 473 McLennan County residents,16 more than the local count of 457; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 143 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 150; 43 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by four to 50,158 Monday. Sixty-four deaths have been reported since Friday.

DSHS reported another 574 confirmed cases of the virus Monday for a total of 2,508,550, an increase of 2,928 since Friday.

At least 47,096 cases were active Monday, 2,805,175 residents have recovered, and 2,060 were hospitalized, up from 2,037 on Sunday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling almost 3% of available beds.

At least 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 3.18% Monday, down from 3.21% on Sunday and 3.66% on Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

About 60% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses that have spoiled since the Texas vaccination program started in December were wasted in just the past two weeks, state data show.

A Houston Chronicle analysis showed demand for the vaccine is plummeting in the state.

The state earlier halted weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers because supply exceeds demand instead is filling vaccine orders as they come in.

The state has also opened a call center at 8 a.m. to connect businesses, organizations, and homebound seniors with mobile vaccination teams.

Businesses and civic organizations with 10 or more employees, members or visitors who are willing to be vaccinated may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team.

Homebound seniors may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their homes.

A new White House initiative should make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District has paused updates of its local dashboard, but says the updates will resume if the county’s incidence rate rises to more than 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,582 cases Monday, but has not been updated since May 14.

The last local update set the virus’ death toll in the county at 434.

State data showed 423 deaths Monday.

At least 181 cases were active, and 21,861 residents have recovered, according to DSHS data.

The Bell County Board of Health has named Nikki Morrow, who has worked for the Bell County Health District for nearly 20 years, as the district’s interim director while the search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell continues.

Her last day was Monday.

“I am looking forward to serving the health district as interim and collaborating with our departments and community partners,” Morrow said.

The Belton School Board Monday approved a recommendation to make masks optional inside Belton ISD facilities effective Tuesday in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order barring local entities from requiring face coverings.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed one active case and a total of 43 since March 2020, 31 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed six cases involving students and two involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,800 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 915 involving students and 885 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed no active cases.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District showed 27,424 total cases Monday, an increase of 17 since Sunday and of 68 since last Friday.

At least 105 cases were active Monday, 26,862 residents have recovered, and 20 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

Local data showed 457 deaths, an increase of one.

State data showed 473 deaths, an increase of one.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online. Testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will end Friday. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

The City of Waco has updated protocols and no longer requires masks to be worn by the public outside on city property or inside city buildings except bus stations and the airport as required by federal law. City employees no longer are required to wear masks except those assigned to the airport of bus station. Occupancy restrictions were lifted Monday at city operated museums and venues. On June 7, city hall and the Development Center will again be open to the public. And on June 15, city council meetings will again be open to the public.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed seven active cases Monday involving students. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,998 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, four tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The university has provided revised guidance for the summer, eliminating capacity limitations on outdoor activities, and making face coverings optional outside. Indoors, any student, faculty member or staff member who is fully vaccinated may meet indoors with fully vaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing and may also meet with groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed no active cases Monday and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard showed no active cases Monday and a total of 300 student cases, 301 staff cases and 19 cases involving people classified as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases across three campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,024 confirmed and 275 probable cases Monday.

At least 7,155 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Monday.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard wasn’t accessible Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; two cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; one involving an inmate and five involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 57 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,897 confirmed and200 probable cases Monday.

State data showed at least 2,056 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,161 confirmed and 646 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,698 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 79 residents, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,471 confirmed and 2,372 probable cases of the virus Monday.

Of the total, at least 5,640 patients have recovered.

State data showed 143 deaths in the county.

Local data last updated on March 31 showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,376 confirmed and 310 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,635 residents have recovered and a 34th has died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,121 confirmed and 833 probable cases Monday. At least 1,853 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 57 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 723 confirmed and 60 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 744 residents have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Monday had 3,802 confirmed cases and 719 probable cases. At least 4,382 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed one case at the junior high.

Lampasas County had 1,858 confirmed and 337 probable cases Monday. At least 2,145 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,280 confirmed and 363 probable cases Monday. At least 1,591 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,460 confirmed and 1,095 probable cases Monday. At least 2,538 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Six cases were active Monday, and no residents with the virus were hospitalized.

Mills County had 595 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 636 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,737 confirmed cases Monday and 424 probable cases. At least 2,086 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 524 confirmed cases Monday and 256 probable cases. At least 759 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where one inmate was isolated.

