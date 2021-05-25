Advertisement

Governor Abbott signs Leilah Hernandez Act into law

State Representative Brooks Landgraf with Joanna Leyva, the mother of Leilah Hernandez.
State Representative Brooks Landgraf with Joanna Leyva, the mother of Leilah Hernandez.(Office of State Representative Brooks Landgraf)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - A bill that would create a statewide active shooter alert system has been signed into law.

House Bill 103, also known as the Leilah Hernandez Act, was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Monday.

The bill, which was filed by State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, would create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System. The system would send alerts through SMS and other forms of communication to people near an active shooter situation.

“The passage of the Leilah Hernandez Act means that Texans will be able to receive timely alerts, similar to Amber alert messages we currently receive, if there is an active shooting taking place in their area,” Landgraf said. “This alert system could have saved the lives of some of my constituents back in 2019, like high school student Leilah Hernandez. The goal of this legislation is to save lives and prevent mass violence while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Texans.”

Landgraf created the bill after working with his constituents and family members of the victims of the August 31 mass shooting in Odessa and Midland. Leilah, 15, was the youngest victim killed in the shooting. Her mother, Joanna Leyva, testified in support of the bill at the Texas Capitol.

“I am proud to sign the Leilah Hernandez Act into law, and I thank Representative Landgraf for championing this legislation,” Governor Abbott said. “With the Leilah Hernandez Act, the Lone Star State will now have an Active Shooter Alert System that will notify Texans of violent threats in their communities and help save lives. We will never forget the lives tragically cut short in the Midland-Odessa shooting, including 15-year old Leilah Hernandez. And we will never stop working towards a safer future for our state.”

