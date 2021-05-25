Advertisement

Grayson Co. child rape fugitive caught in North Carolina

Joseph Allen Reese, 41, was arrested Tues. morning in Clyde, North Carolina by the Carolinas...
Joseph Allen Reese, 41, was arrested Tues. morning in Clyde, North Carolina by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force of the United States Marshals Service.(Grayson Co. District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLYDE, N.C. (KXII) - For the second time this month, a Grayson County child rape fugitive was apprehended several states away on Tuesday.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Joseph Allen Reese, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning in Clyde, North Carolina, by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force of the United States Marshals Service.

Smith said Reese has had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child since August of 2020.

Grayson County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigator Don Tran, who serves as a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service, located Reese who Smith said will be transported to the Grayson County Jail shortly.

Earlier this month, Jason Levi Miller, 39, of Bonham, who also had outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, was apprehended in Valley, Nebraska.

“We continue to see incredible dividends from the relationship between our office and the United States Marshals Service,” Smith said. “I can think of no greater service to our community than finding and arresting alleged child sexual predators.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
A report of a possible kidnapping early Tuesday morning led to a grim discovery in a home in...
Report of a possible kidnapping leads to grim discovery in rural Central Texas home
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
The eight seniors hung hot dogs from ceiling of the high school and use others to form "2021"...
Punishment for senior prank at small area high school too harsh, parents say
Chase Behrend and Travis Haralson say they grabbed two life jackets and a canoe and jumped in...
Central Texas men hailed as heroes after rescuing siblings from flooded creek

Latest News

A bill that would have required transgender girls and women to play on the school sports team...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for a special session after Senate legislative priorities wither in the House
More Central Texas residents had active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday than had the virus on...
COVID-19 may be less of a thing in Central Texas, but it’s still a thing
Several area fire departments are replacing outdated communications gear with radios donated by...
Donated radios replaced outdated gear at several area fire departments
TxDOT said there was an increase in the number of fatal crashes involving people not wearing a...
Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on seat belt enforcement
The LV Project is reminding swimmers of all ages to put on a life vest, especially if they're...
Advocacy group reminding swimmers to wear a life vest