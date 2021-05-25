Grayson Co. child rape fugitive caught in North Carolina

CLYDE, N.C. (KXII) - For the second time this month, a Grayson County child rape fugitive was apprehended several states away on Tuesday.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Joseph Allen Reese, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning in Clyde, North Carolina, by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force of the United States Marshals Service.

Smith said Reese has had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child since August of 2020.

Grayson County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigator Don Tran, who serves as a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service, located Reese who Smith said will be transported to the Grayson County Jail shortly.

Earlier this month, Jason Levi Miller, 39, of Bonham, who also had outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, was apprehended in Valley, Nebraska.

“We continue to see incredible dividends from the relationship between our office and the United States Marshals Service,” Smith said. “I can think of no greater service to our community than finding and arresting alleged child sexual predators.”

