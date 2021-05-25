High water causes road to collapse in Calera

BRYAN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Heavy rain Tuesday caused a mess for drivers in Bryan County, with standing water on several roadways, and flash flooding.

Large amounts of gravel, and pavement collapsed in Calera, leaving behind an 8 to 10′ gap in Sexton road.

It happened after heavy rains brought flash floods to the area.

And while Sexton road is now virtually impassable, EMS managers say standing water on other roadways can be dangerous too.

Like on Leavenworth trail, where deputies say high water caused one car to hydroplane into a ditch. They say the driver made it out without injuries.

The heavy rain can cause a mess for drivers, but for others it’s a green light, to get outside.

“This is my favorite sport, I’ve been doing it for years,” said Durant native Troy Holland.

For Holland, when it rains it means the fish are biting.

“Sometimes you can catch one every minute, sometimes every hour a part- you’ll catch one,” Holland said. “(It) Weighs about 7 or 8 lbs. and normally we’ll catch some pretty good ones on this bridge, every time the water gets flooded.”

Holland doesn’t mind the rain, in fact, he says goes to his favorite fishing spot on Bryan Road, every time it fills with high water.

“You never know what size fish you’re gonna catch,” said Holland.

