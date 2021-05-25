National nonprofit helps to identify human remains found in Gregg County almost 20 years ago

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Almost twenty years later, there are still no answers, but East Texas officials are working with a national organization to identify a woman who went missing in Gregg County.

In 2002, crews were working on a project in the Gladewater area and came across a human skull and some bones. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office went to recover the bones and have them sent to a medical examiner.

“The skull that was recovered, she has a cleft palate, and from our understanding, there were no repairs made to that, so it was likely an unrepaired cleft palate,” said Kevin Lord, a lab liaison with DNA Doe Project.

The nonprofit organization, DNA Doe Project, worked with the Gregg County Sheriff’s office on a previous missing person case to identify a Jane Doe. Their efforts are possible thanks to more than 60 experienced genetic genealogists.

According to their website they raise funds to cover the expensive lab costs involved in extracting and sequencing DNA from remains whenever an agency is unable to afford them.

For this most recent project out of Gregg County, they believe that Jane Doe is between the ages of 18 to 30, according to Lord.

“In September of 2020, Lt. Hope shipped off a couple of the bones that he had in her case to a lab in California. They were able to extract DNA and we had the DNA sequenced in December of 2020,” Lord said.

There is a small group of volunteers working on this case and they use genetic genealogy to try to help figure out how each DNA match is related to the others to try and identify Jane Doe.

“We have gotten all the DNA matches back and we’ve been building out trees. We have a tree now with at least hundreds of people in it,” Lord said. “In this case, in particular, we have some decent DNA matches to work with. We found that almost all of the DNA matches go back to the same general geographic area.”

Based on results, Lord said they believe Jane Doe is from the Raleigh County or Beckley area of West Virginia. She could also be connected to Patrick County, Virginia or Surry County, North Carolina.

“I’ve been emailing back and forth with Lt. Hope today about the case and so if we happen to come across any promising leads, then we’ll definitely share those with him,” Lord said.

The DNA Doe Project has helped identify more than 50 Jane and John Does in more than 70 cases.

