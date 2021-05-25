Advertisement

Police: Md. man crashes car into station after trying to run over officers

By WBAL Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WBAL) – A Maryland man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to run over police officers and then crashing his vehicle into a police station.

Crime scene tape surrounded the Havre de Grace police station Monday as crews repaired the severely damaged entrance.

“The police department got a phone call from a subject stating he wanted to kill a police officer,” said Havre de Grace police Cpl. Ken Terry.

Following that warning Sunday night, authorities said 28-year-old Timothy Kahl intentionally crashed his vehicle into the lobby of the building.

“There is a dispatcher inside to the left, but the area where he crashed in, there was nobody inside, thank God, because there is only about a foot on either side of the vehicle that you could stand in, and if there were somebody in there, he would have hit somebody,” Terry said.

Police said they’re familiar with Kahl.

According to neighbors, he sometimes acts out, but never violently.

“He went on a rampage,” neighbor Sheila Keyes said of Sunday’s incident.

Keyes heard several crashes and feared her new car was involved.

“I just sat up on the side of my bed and said, ‘That’s my car. Someone just hit my car,’” Keyes said. “And I looked out the window, and my car was pushed up on my porch, almost into my house.”

Neighbor Arthur Bell’s car was also badly damaged. He just finished making final payments on it.

“It definitely caused enough damage for me not to get to work this morning,” Bell said Monday.

Police dispatched units to Kahl’s neighborhood. They said Kahl attempted to run over officers when they ordered him to stop.

Investigators said he then headed to the police station, where he crashed through the front door.

Police said they used a Taser to restrain Kahl after he got out of his vehicle and tried to attack officers.

“Our officers did use a lot of restraint in apprehending this subject, and they only used the force necessary to get him under control,” Terry said. “It came out as a win-win. Nobody got hurt.”

Kahl was arrested and taken to a hospital. He’s now at the Harford County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
The number of Central Texas children from 12- to 15-years-of age who’ve received a first dose...
Hundreds of area children 12-15 receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; some parents may be hesitant
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant
The eight seniors hung hot dogs from ceiling of the high school and use others to form "2021"...
Punishment for senior prank at small area high school too harsh, parents say
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case