Advertisement

Punishment for senior prank at small area high school too harsh, parents say

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FROST, Texas (KWTX) - Some parents are protesting after eight Frost High School seniors were barred from participating in Saturday’s graduation ceremony because of a weekend prank.

The eight admitted to sneaking into the school on Sunday in the Navarro County town of just more than 600 residents northeast of Hillsboro.

“They entered the school, they moved desks out into the hallway, they hung hotdogs from the ceiling, they put 2021 onto a desk (in hotdogs),” said Sabra Rasco, the mother of one of the seniors.

“They thought it would just be funny,” Rasco said.

“They really and truly put a lot of thought into not causing harm to the school, not vandalizing anything, tearing up anything,” she said.

School officials didn’t quite see it that way, though.

The seniors were given referrals, which suspended them and barred them from graduation this Saturday.

“It’s a privilege to walk the stage. Those were the words out of the superintendent’s mouth,” said Johnny Sutton, the father of one of the suspended seniors.

“I just feel like you are robbing them of something you can never replace and that a little harsh for what they did,” Rasco said.

The teens’ parents agree that their children should face repercussions but feel taking away graduation is too much.

They even started a petition, which received more than 1,000 signatures within a day.

The small district has about 430 students.

“It’s a little irrational to think they would take 12 years of hard work away from them,” Rasco said.

“They were in the school without permission, and we all agree with that and there’s some type of punishment that needs to be done,” Sutton said.

The parents are now trying to work with the school board to assess a different punishment with hopes their seniors will still be able to have a special day with the other graduates.

The school district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

The number of Central Texas children from 12- to 15-years-of age who’ve received a first dose...
Hundreds of area children 12-15 receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; some parents may be hesitant
Students took a nose-to-tail tour of the Army helicopter.
Big surprise descends on 2 Central Texas elementary schools.
Frost ISD
Frost Senior Prank
A report of a possible kidnapping early Tuesday morning led to a grim discovery in a home in...
Report of a possible kidnapping leads to grim discovery in rural Central Texas home