Punishment for senior prank at small area high school too harsh, parents say

FROST, Texas (KWTX) - Some parents are protesting after eight Frost High School seniors were barred from participating in Saturday’s graduation ceremony because of a weekend prank.

The eight admitted to sneaking into the school on Sunday in the Navarro County town of just more than 600 residents northeast of Hillsboro.

“They entered the school, they moved desks out into the hallway, they hung hotdogs from the ceiling, they put 2021 onto a desk (in hotdogs),” said Sabra Rasco, the mother of one of the seniors.

“They thought it would just be funny,” Rasco said.

“They really and truly put a lot of thought into not causing harm to the school, not vandalizing anything, tearing up anything,” she said.

School officials didn’t quite see it that way, though.

The seniors were given referrals, which suspended them and barred them from graduation this Saturday.

“It’s a privilege to walk the stage. Those were the words out of the superintendent’s mouth,” said Johnny Sutton, the father of one of the suspended seniors.

“I just feel like you are robbing them of something you can never replace and that a little harsh for what they did,” Rasco said.

The teens’ parents agree that their children should face repercussions but feel taking away graduation is too much.

They even started a petition, which received more than 1,000 signatures within a day.

The small district has about 430 students.

“It’s a little irrational to think they would take 12 years of hard work away from them,” Rasco said.

“They were in the school without permission, and we all agree with that and there’s some type of punishment that needs to be done,” Sutton said.

The parents are now trying to work with the school board to assess a different punishment with hopes their seniors will still be able to have a special day with the other graduates.

The school district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

