Advertisement

Rain chances dwindling down... until at least Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a similar weather set up we are watching for tonight/tomorrow morning for possible rain in Central Texas. There should be storms that get going to our west this afternoon and push eastward towards Central Texas. As they do move our way, they should fall apart... especially now that we have some stable air (anti-thunderstorm air) in place after the wave of rain that moved through earlier in the day. *If* storms can hold on and make it into our area, places west of I-35 have the highest chance for rain in the morning.

Wednesday we keep low end rain chances in the forecast, but most will be dry tomorrow and another dry day is expected on Thursday. Tomorrow afternoon there may be a stray rain chance east of I-35 but East Texas has the better rain chance then. Clouds will be prevalent but there might be a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon tomorrow. Muggy and warm air don’t go anywhere though, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s along with southerly winds about 10-15mph.

For the weekend, we could see rain chances back in the forecast thanks to a slow-moving cold front. So slow moving that it kind of just hangs to our north Friday and Saturday and that will give us a chance for some additional showers and storms. Overnight Friday and into Saturday morning looks to be out best timeframe for rain, as of now. Sunday looks to be dry and a few degrees cooler behind the front, in the low 80s. This could very well change... if fact, models have been flip-flopping. We should know more in the next few days on how models are trending and with new, more accurate info coming in the closer we get. Memorial Monday does look to be dry, warm in the mid 80s, and maybe not as humid behind the front? Something to hope for!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

fastcast cloudy overcast dark rainy rainbow storms stormy clouds
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
A Super Tuesday for NASA
‘Visually spectacular’ night ahead as supermoon, lunar eclipse light up the sky
Buffalo Springs Lake rising water level
Docks and shores disappearing as water levels rise at Buffalo Springs Lake
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
Showers and storms back again today