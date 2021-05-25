Rain chances dwindling down... until at least Friday

We have a similar weather set up we are watching for tonight/tomorrow morning for possible rain in Central Texas. There should be storms that get going to our west this afternoon and push eastward towards Central Texas. As they do move our way, they should fall apart... especially now that we have some stable air (anti-thunderstorm air) in place after the wave of rain that moved through earlier in the day. *If* storms can hold on and make it into our area, places west of I-35 have the highest chance for rain in the morning.

Wednesday we keep low end rain chances in the forecast, but most will be dry tomorrow and another dry day is expected on Thursday. Tomorrow afternoon there may be a stray rain chance east of I-35 but East Texas has the better rain chance then. Clouds will be prevalent but there might be a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon tomorrow. Muggy and warm air don’t go anywhere though, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s along with southerly winds about 10-15mph.

For the weekend, we could see rain chances back in the forecast thanks to a slow-moving cold front. So slow moving that it kind of just hangs to our north Friday and Saturday and that will give us a chance for some additional showers and storms. Overnight Friday and into Saturday morning looks to be out best timeframe for rain, as of now. Sunday looks to be dry and a few degrees cooler behind the front, in the low 80s. This could very well change... if fact, models have been flip-flopping. We should know more in the next few days on how models are trending and with new, more accurate info coming in the closer we get. Memorial Monday does look to be dry, warm in the mid 80s, and maybe not as humid behind the front? Something to hope for!

