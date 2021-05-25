Advertisement

Report of a possible kidnapping leads to grim discovery in rural Central Texas home

A report of a possible kidnapping early Tuesday morning led to a grim discovery in a home in...
A report of a possible kidnapping early Tuesday morning led to a grim discovery in a home in rural Central Texas. (File)(Unsplash)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Central Texas.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A report of a possible kidnapping Monday in the parking lot of a local business led to a grim discovery Tuesday in a home in rural McLennan County outside of West.

The Waco Police Department’s SWAT Team forced entry into the home and found the bodies of Angel Aguilar, 44, and Griselda Martinez, 51, Officer Garen Bynum said.

They’re believed to be victims of a murder-suicide, he said.

“According to family members, the two were in a previous short-term relationship that ended earlier this year,” he said.

“It is believed at this time that…Aguilar, killed the victim after the initial confrontation that took place yesterday,” Bynum said.

Relatives of the woman called police at around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday after they were unable to contact Martinez at her place of employment.

Security camera footage from the business showed Martinez was involved in an altercation Monday in the parking lot, where a man dragged her into a car and drove off.

Police launched an immediate search and about two hours into the effort determined Aguilar’s cellphone was in his home outside of West.

Officers also found Aguilar’s vehicle near his home.

They responded to the home and requested the SWAT Team.

‘At this point in the investigation, detectives are working to build a timeline of events and are working to determine the motive behind the events that took place,” Bynum said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
The Department of Public Safety is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash Sunday...
11-year-old girl dies in hit-and run crash on Central Texas highway
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
A crash involving a truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 snarled northbound and southbound...
Crash on I-35 snarls northbound and southbound traffic
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

The number of Central Texas children from 12- to 15-years-of age who’ve received a first dose...
Hundreds of area children 12-15 receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; some parents may be hesitant
The eight seniors hung hot dogs from ceiling of the high school and use others to form "2021"...
Punishment for senior prank at small area high school too harsh, parents say
Students took a nose-to-tail tour of the Army helicopter.
Big surprise descends on 2 Central Texas elementary schools.
Frost ISD
Frost Senior Prank