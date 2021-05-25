Advertisement

Texas lawmakers push for statewide ban on abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

The Texas Senate gave its initial approval on Monday to a bill that would ban abortions in Texas if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade or if the court made some other ruling that allowed states to prohibit abortions.((Source: Gray News))
By Matt Zdun
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Senate gave its initial approval on Monday to a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that gave women the constitutional right to have an abortion.

House Bill 1280 would also prohibit abortions if the high court issued some other ruling that granted states the right to prohibit abortions.

The approval of the bill comes days after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the so-called Texas Heartbeat Bill into law, effectively prohibiting abortions past six weeks of pregnancy, starting in September.

“This is scary for abortion rights advocates,” Drucilla Tigner, the reproductive rights political strategist at the ACLU of Texas, told KWTX.

The Supreme Court agreed to take up a case in its next term that would test the constitutionality of a ban on abortions after 15 weeks in Mississippi.

Some abortion rights advocates worry that the Mississippi case — heard by a newly conservative-majority court — could chip away at portions of the Roe decision.

“We hope obviously that the court will reaffirm that abortion is healthcare and that abortion is a fundamental right, but is is frankly an open question how this new conservative majority will view abortion rights,” Tigner said.

Anti-abortion advocates argue that the Texas bill — labeled by some as a “trigger” bill — would allow the state to move swiftly to ban abortions following a decision from the court.

“Many future battles could be averted as Texas automatically incorporates into law what other states have successfully litigated before us,” Kyleen Wright, the president of Texans for Life, said at a recent hearing for the bill.

“This part-time body would not even have to be in session,” she said, referring to the Legislature, which only meets in odd-numbered years.

The bill would impose certain felony criminal penalties.

“It creates a second degree felony for performing, inducing or attempting to perform an abortion in the state of Texas,” state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, the senate sponsor of the bill, said at the hearing.

“If an unborn child dies as a result of this, that would be a first degree felony,” she said.

It also would impose civil penalties of at least $100,000 on those found to be carrying out abortions illegally.

The House has already signed off on the bill.

It must receive final approval from the Senate before it can be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

