Big surprise descends on 2 Central Texas elementary schools.

Students took a nose-to-tail tour of the Army helicopter.(Eric Franklin)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds of students, teachers, and visitors gathered Tuesday on the playgrounds of Sparta and High Point elementary schools in Belton awaiting the arrival of helicopters from Fort Hood they could hear hovering over the schools before they landed.

The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division routinely fly around the central Texas area but not often do they get to land at a school playground.

The pilots shut the engines off and secured the aircraft before allowing the teaching staff to arrange for their students to explore the helicopter.

The students had the opportunity to sit in the pilots’ seats and the rear passenger area.

Students took a nose-to-tail tour of the four-blade, twin-engine UH-60 Black Hawk, including the cockpit and engine components, followed by an in-depth question and answer session with the four-person helicopter crew.

The eager young learners peppered the aircrew with dozens of questions and posed for pictures in and around the helicopters.

With one of the largest military bases in the world in their backyard, many central Texans have no idea precisely what goes on at Fort Hood.

“Some of our students they don’t have anyone in the military, so they don’t have that connection with military at all. And then Fort Hood is part of our community. We have a unit that’s adopted us, and they come and help with our kids and so this is seeing a different part of that,” said Dr. Silke Piper, special education teacher at High Point Elementary.

Fort Hood says it hopes to be able to do more community engagement events.

