24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure

By KARE Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) - A young man in Minnesota is not letting cerebral palsy stop him from living a full life, including going skydiving, thanks to his best friend.

Isaiah Shackleton, 24, has cerebral palsy. He uses a wheelchair and an iPad voice assistant to help him talk. But he’s still determined to live his life to the fullest, especially with his friend since high school, Carter Pysher, by his side.

Pysher and Shackleton reconnected last summer after Pysher lost his job due to the pandemic.

Shackleton, left, wants to go skydiving again. His other goals include swimming at the beach and starting a paraplegic wrestling league.(Source: Family photos, KARE via CNN)

“One day, he just messaged me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to come help take care of me? You’ll get paid to hang out with me,’” Pysher said. “I tried to plan exciting things for us to do instead of just sitting around inside.”

With Pysher being an avid skydiver, it was only fitting those plans would eventually lead to a leap of faith.

“I wanted to show him it, and as soon as he was out there and saw the parachutes landing, he’s like, ‘When do I get to do it?’” Pysher said.

One year later, Shackleton got onto a plane, headed for his skydiving adventure.

“The smile, one of the most greatest things I’ve ever seen, it was infectious,” Pysher said.

The tandem jump on May 17 included leaping from the plane, freefalling at speeds of 120 miles per hour and coming down safely under a parachute.

Shackleton’s story proves that the sky really isn’t the limit.

“Excellent. I will do it again,” he said through his voice assistant. “Just do it and never give up.”

“When I can help him achieve his goals, it also helps me achieve my goals because if he can do something, I can do something and vice versa,” Pysher said.

Shackleton says his next goal is to swim at the beach this summer. He’s also a huge wrestling fan and wants to start a paraplegic wrestling league, as well as meet his idol WWE star John Cena, who inspires him every day to never give up.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

