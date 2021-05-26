Advertisement

Baylor baseball drops first game of Big-12 Tournament

Baylor and Texas Tech compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw...
Baylor and Texas Tech compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 26, 2021. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)(Scott D. Weaver | Big 12 Conference)
By Christopher Williams
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KWTX) - The Bears find themselves with their backs against the wall after losing their first game in the Big-12 Baseball Tournament.

Sixth-seeded Baylor was taking on third-seeded Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders had a hot start, scoring in each of the first four innings, building an 8-0 lead.

The Bears finally scored in the top of the sixth to make it 8-1.

The Bears pulled within five runs in the seventh inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Texas Tech beat Baylor 11-4.

It is a double-elimination tournament, so Baylor will play Kansas State at 9 AM Thursday.

The Bears will likely need to win a game or two if they are going to be selected for the NCAA Tournament next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

