Baylor baseball drops first game of Big-12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (KWTX) - The Bears find themselves with their backs against the wall after losing their first game in the Big-12 Baseball Tournament.

Sixth-seeded Baylor was taking on third-seeded Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders had a hot start, scoring in each of the first four innings, building an 8-0 lead.

The Bears finally scored in the top of the sixth to make it 8-1.

The Bears pulled within five runs in the seventh inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Texas Tech beat Baylor 11-4.

It is a double-elimination tournament, so Baylor will play Kansas State at 9 AM Thursday.

The Bears will likely need to win a game or two if they are going to be selected for the NCAA Tournament next week.

