Baylor baseball drops first game of Big-12 Tournament
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KWTX) - The Bears find themselves with their backs against the wall after losing their first game in the Big-12 Baseball Tournament.
Sixth-seeded Baylor was taking on third-seeded Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders had a hot start, scoring in each of the first four innings, building an 8-0 lead.
The Bears finally scored in the top of the sixth to make it 8-1.
The Bears pulled within five runs in the seventh inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Texas Tech beat Baylor 11-4.
It is a double-elimination tournament, so Baylor will play Kansas State at 9 AM Thursday.
The Bears will likely need to win a game or two if they are going to be selected for the NCAA Tournament next week.
