COVID-19 may be less of a thing in Central Texas, but it’s still a thing

(KWTX) - Almost 630 residents of the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking had active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, about 235 more than the 393 who had the virus on the same date in 2020.

Just more than 175 active cases were reported Wednesday in Bell County, more than the 115 reported on May 26, 2020, and 113 McLennan County residents had active cases Wednesday, compared to 10 in 2020.

In fact, the only Central Texas County with fewer active cases Wednesday than on May 26, 2020 was Coryell County, which now has 67 active cases, compared to 197 a year ago.

Another 64 cases of the virus were confirmed Wednesday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 79,122.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed five more deaths in the region Wednesday.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,686 but according to DSHS data Wednesday, the regional death toll stands at 1,671, including 426 Bell County residents, eight fewer than the last local count of 434; 34 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 473 McLennan County residents,14 more than the local count of 459; 49 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 48; 21 Mills County residents; 143 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 150; 43 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 61 Wednesday to 50,259.

DSHS reported another 1,712 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,595 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,513,424.

At least 44,949 cases were active Wednesday, 2,813,139 residents have recovered, and 1,962 were hospitalized, almost 70 fewer than on Tuesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 3% all hospitalizations and filling almost 2% of available beds.

At least 18 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 3.39% Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

The number of adolescents from 12- to 15-years of age who’ve received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine rose to more than 201,150 Wednesday and the number who are fully vaccinated rose to 660.

In the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, 2,080 residents from 12- to 15-years of age have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, more than half of them in Bell County, and 10 have received both doses.

Meanwhile almost 56% of residents 16 and older in Texas have received one dose and almost 45% are fully vaccinated.

In Central Texas Wednesday, more than 38% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and almost 31% are fully vaccinated.

Almost 35% of Bell County residents 16 and older have received one dose and more than 27% are fully vaccinated, state data showed Wednesday.

More than 45% of McLennan County residents 16 and older have received one dose and almost 37% are fully vaccinated, state data showed.

State data Wednesday showed more than 37% of Bosque County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 22% of Coryell County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 29% of Falls County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 40% of Hamilton County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 32% of Hill County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 31% of Lampasas County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 31% of Leon County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 27% of Limestone County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of Milam County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 34% of Mills County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 36% of Navarro County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of Robertson County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated, and almost 24% of San Saba County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

The state reiterated Wednesday it is expanding its Mobile Vaccine Program to include groups of five or more residents who choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Previously groups of 10 or more were required to take advantage of the service.

Residents may call 844-90-TEXAS and then select Option 3 to schedule a mobile clinic to vaccinate a group of friends, relatives, employees, and others.

Homebound Texans are still encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.

The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The state earlier halted weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers because supply exceeds demand instead is filling vaccine orders as they come in.

A White House initiative should also make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District has paused updates of its local dashboard but says the updates will resume if the county’s incidence rate rises to more than 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, was updated Wednesday for the first time since May 14 to show 22,634 total cases, an increase of 52.

The last local update set the virus’ death toll in the county at 434.

At least 177 cases were active Wednesday and 21,915 residents have recovered.

State data showed 426 deaths Wednesday, an increase of three.

Local data, last updated on May 14, showed 434 deaths.

The Bell County Board of Health has named Nikki Morrow, who has worked for the Bell County Health District for nearly 20 years, as the district’s interim director while the search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell continues.

Her last day was Monday.

“I am looking forward to serving the health district as interim and collaborating with our departments and community partners,” Morrow said.

The Belton School Board Monday approved a recommendation to make masks optional inside Belton ISD facilities effective Tuesday in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order barring local entities from requiring face coverings.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed no active cases and a total of 43 since March 2020, 31 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed three cases involving students and none involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,803 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 918 involving students and 885 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard showed two active cases across two campuses Wednesday.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District showed 27,440 total cases Wednesday.

At least 113 cases were active Wednesday, 26,868 residents have recovered, and 18 were hospitalized, three of them on ventilators.

Local data showed 459 deaths.

State data showed 473 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online. Testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will end Friday. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

The City of Waco has updated protocols and no longer requires masks to be worn by the public outside on city property or inside city buildings except bus stations and the airport as required by federal law. City employees no longer are required to wear masks except those assigned to the airport of bus station. Occupancy restrictions were lifted Monday at city operated museums and venues. On June 7, city hall and the Development Center will again be open to the public. And on June 15, city council meetings will again be open to the public.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed six active cases involving students Wednesday. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,999 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, no tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The university has provided revised guidance for the summer, eliminating capacity limitations on outdoor activities, and making face coverings optional outside. Indoors, any student, faculty member or staff member who is fully vaccinated may meet indoors with fully vaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing and may also meet with groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday and a total of 300 student cases, 301 staff cases and 19 cases involving people classified as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed eight cases across four campuses, five of them at the high school.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,035 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of nine, and 275 probable cases.

At least 7,157 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Wednesday.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard wasn’t accessible Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 32 inmates are restricted; two cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; five cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; one case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 24 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,898 confirmed and 200 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed at least 2,057 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,163 confirmed and 646 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 2,702 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed an 80th life in the county, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,473 confirmed and 2,383 probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

Of the total, at least 5,647 patients have recovered.

State data showed 143 deaths in the county.

Local data last updated on March 31 showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,377 confirmed and 311 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,637 residents have recovered and 34 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,122 confirmed and 834 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,856 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 57 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 723 confirmed and 60 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 746 residents have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Wednesday had 3,804 confirmed cases and 722 probable cases. At least 4,387 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed one case at the junior high.

Lampasas County had 1,859 confirmed and 337 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,148 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,280 confirmed and 364 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,591 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,460 confirmed and 1,095 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,548 patients have recovered and 48 have died, according to local data. State data showed 49 deaths. Seven cases were active Wednesday, and no residents with the virus were hospitalized.

Mills County had 595 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 635 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,736 confirmed cases Wednesday and 428 probable cases. At least 2,093 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 523 confirmed cases Wednesday and 256 probable cases. At least 758 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported one case involving an inmate and two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where one inmate was isolated.

