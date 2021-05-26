Advertisement

Local venue snares another major act; Snoop Dogg booked for July performance

The Waco venue has booked Snoop Dog for a July performance, KWTX confirmed Wednesday. (File)
By Julie Hays
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, which brought Grammy-winning rapper Nelly to town earlier this month has booked Snoop Dog for a July performance, KWTX confirmed Wednesday.

Social media went wild with speculation Tuesday after the venue in downtown Waco posted an event featuring “DJ Snoopadelic” on July 5.

Backyard owner Brian Brown, however, confirmed to KWTX Wednesday that Snoop Dogg has been booked.

The rapper, singer and songwriter sometimes tours as DJ Snoopadelic, Brown said, and deejays and performs some of his songs.

2 hours!!!!

Posted by The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

A thousand tickets went on sale at noon Tuesday at $90 apiece, and the show was sold out by 2 p.m.

Those who wish to be put on a waiting list may call the venue at (254) 235-1151.

Nelly’s performance on May 7 at The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill at 511 South 8th Street in Waco was packed, as well.

