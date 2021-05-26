Advertisement

Low rain chances through Friday, finally!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
After almost two full weeks of high rain chances and at least two inches of rain area wide, we’re finally expecting a brief break from the rainfall. Before you go stowing the umbrellas, know that the chances for showers and storms return late tomorrow night, Friday, and into Saturday. The overnight round of rain and storms mostly west of I-35 and near Highway 190 is dissipating this morning. We’re expecting some isolated rain to linger through 9 AM but the remnants of those storms and some sunshine peeking through the clouds may allow for a few pop-up showers and storms late today. Today’s rain chances for Coryell, Bosque, McLennan, Hill, and Bell County are near 20% but will be near 30% east of I-35. Today’s rain should be isolated to scattered in nature and many of us will likely not see precipitation. We still have a bunch of clouds overhead and those clouds should partially break later today allowing highs to reach the mid 80s.

Rain almost entirely exits the forecast Thursday and although we’re confident about the lack of precipitation, there’s some questions as to how quickly clouds will dissipate. We’ll start off with temperatures in the low 70s under cloudy skies and we’re anticipating partly cloudy skies from late morning through the afternoon allowing highs to reach the upper 80s. If those clouds end up dissipating, we’ll make a run on 90° for highs. By the same token, more clouds deeper into the day means high temperatures may be only in the mid-80s. The only chance we’ll have for rain Thursday is from storms firing up in West Texas. Those could bring us some rain after about 11 PM into the early morning hours Friday, however it’s likely that nearly all of that rain will be focused toward the Metroplex. Thursday’s storms in West Texas and Oklahoma should help to pull a weak cold front across the Red River by Friday morning. The slow-moving front will creep southward throughout the day Friday and is expected to kick up some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and likely into the night as well. We could potentially even see a few waves of rain Friday into the morning hours on Saturday. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail but the severe weather threat is at a 1 of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center. We’re expecting rain to come to a close Saturday morning but there’s still a chance for some afternoon rain too depending on exactly how showers and storms unfold Friday afternoon and Friday night. Temperatures will be cooler Friday in the mid-80s and should drop into the low 80s Saturday through Memorial Day. Memorial Day is still expected to be dry, however there’s a small chance that could change!

