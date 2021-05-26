Man injured by lightning strike in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon on a ranch off Highway 6 near OSR.

It happened as storms were moving across the area just before 2:00 p.m.

Officials say the man was working on the ranch and was conscious and talking as he was being transferred to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

