Man injured by lightning strike in Robertson County
It happened as storms were moving across the area just before 2:00 p.m.
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon on a ranch off Highway 6 near OSR.
Officials say the man was working on the ranch and was conscious and talking as he was being transferred to a local hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
