Quick dry period before more rain chances for the start of the weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Rain almost entirely exits the forecast Thursday and although we’re confident about the lack of precipitation, there’s some questions as to how quickly clouds will dissipate. We’ll start off with temperatures in the low 70s under cloudy skies and we’re anticipating partly cloudy skies from late morning through the afternoon allowing highs to reach the upper 80s. With the humidity staying on the high side, it will easily feel like the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.

After some dry time during the middle of the week, rain chances will return Friday night through Saturday. There is a wave of rain Thursday night that will be to our west and may start Friday off with a few showers, but most are dry with increasing rain chances Friday night. Our best for rain will the Friday night/Saturday morning wave of rain that comes along a front creeping down our way from the north. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail, but the overall potential for severe weather is low (1 out 5 on the SPC risk levels).

We’re expecting rain chances to come down Saturday around midday, but there’s still a chance for isolated afternoon rain too. Rain chances continue to go down for the rest of the weekend with Sunday and Monday looking mostly dry. There *could* be an isolated shower or two those days but odds are low... so low they are officially out of the forecast at less than 20%. Sitting behind the front, Sunday and through most of next week, we should have highs only in the low 80s and that will be a nice reprieve from the heat - especially after a couple of days with “feels like” temperatures in the low 90s.

