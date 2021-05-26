Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth person was injured after a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department has released few details about the Wednesday morning deaths but say they are not searching for a suspect.

Police said on Twitter that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately release details on the nature of the fourth person’s injuries or their condition.

Officers are on scene at a shooting call in 2300 block Windsprint Way at an apartment complex. Three people are confirmed deceased at the location. A fourth person has been transported to a local hospital. We do not believe any suspect is at large at this time. Motive is unknown. pic.twitter.com/OE9gJ5K4yz — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) May 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.