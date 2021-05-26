Advertisement

Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

The Arlington Police Department has released few details about the Wednesday morning deaths...
The Arlington Police Department has released few details about the Wednesday morning deaths (File)(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth person was injured after a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department has released few details about the Wednesday morning deaths but say they are not searching for a suspect.

Police said on Twitter that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately release details on the nature of the fourth person’s injuries or their condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
A report of a possible kidnapping early Tuesday morning led to a grim discovery in a home in...
Report of a possible kidnapping leads to grim discovery in rural Central Texas home
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
The eight seniors hung hot dogs from ceiling of the high school and use others to form "2021"...
Punishment for senior prank at small area high school too harsh, parents say
Chase Behrend and Travis Haralson say they grabbed two life jackets and a canoe and jumped in...
Central Texas men hailed as heroes after rescuing siblings from flooded creek

Latest News

A bill that would have required transgender girls and women to play on the school sports team...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for a special session after Senate legislative priorities wither in the House
More Central Texas residents had active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday than had the virus on...
COVID-19 may be less of a thing in Central Texas, but it’s still a thing
Several area fire departments are replacing outdated communications gear with radios donated by...
Donated radios replaced outdated gear at several area fire departments
TxDOT said there was an increase in the number of fatal crashes involving people not wearing a...
Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on seat belt enforcement
The LV Project is reminding swimmers of all ages to put on a life vest, especially if they're...
Advocacy group reminding swimmers to wear a life vest