Advertisement

Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: May. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - A 27-year-old woman has been charged with capital murder after a 3-year-old was found dead in a Snyder apartment on May 18, 2021.

Police say Snyder Police and Scurry County EMS were called to the Western Crest Apartments. The woman, identified as Caitlin Tucker, and the toddler, identified as James Russell, were reported to be unconscious in the apartment just after 9:30 a.m. that day. When police arrived, the child was deceased.

The woman was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

The three year old was brought to Lubbock for an autopsy.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for Tucker. There is no word if she is still hospitalized at this time.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Woman shot by off-duty officer says she was trying to get to the hospital
A report of a possible kidnapping early Tuesday morning led to a grim discovery in a home in...
Report of a possible kidnapping leads to grim discovery in rural Central Texas home
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
The eight seniors hung hot dogs from ceiling of the high school and use others to form "2021"...
Punishment for senior prank at small area high school too harsh, parents say
Chase Behrend and Travis Haralson say they grabbed two life jackets and a canoe and jumped in...
Central Texas men hailed as heroes after rescuing siblings from flooded creek

Latest News

A bill that would have required transgender girls and women to play on the school sports team...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for a special session after Senate legislative priorities wither in the House
More Central Texas residents had active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday than had the virus on...
COVID-19 may be less of a thing in Central Texas, but it’s still a thing
Several area fire departments are replacing outdated communications gear with radios donated by...
Donated radios replaced outdated gear at several area fire departments
TxDOT said there was an increase in the number of fatal crashes involving people not wearing a...
Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on seat belt enforcement
The LV Project is reminding swimmers of all ages to put on a life vest, especially if they're...
Advocacy group reminding swimmers to wear a life vest