Central Texas man dies in early morning crash

The accident happened at around 6 a.m. Thursday on FM 2549 in Robertson County. (File)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man died in an early morning crash Thursday in Robertson County.

Martin Benitez Centeno, 37, of Hearne, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Department of Public Safety said.

Centeno was driving west at around 6 a.m. Thursday on FM 2549 when his compact 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck began to drift off the road, the DPS said.

He overcorrected, the DPS said, and the truck veered back across the road into a roadside ditch and then struck a tree.

No further details were released.

