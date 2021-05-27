Storms expected tomorrow but when is the big question

Wednesday’s precipitation-free day was well-welcomed and today’s rain-free day will be too, but high chances of showers and thunderstorms are returning starting tomorrow with another rainy period expected next week too. We’ll start off with what we know: today’s weather will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies and no daytime rain chances. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s under widespread clouds will give way to at least partly cloudy afternoon skies. There’s a halfway decent chance we break out into nearly full sunshine too! Temperatures this afternoon are expected to warm into the mid-to-upper 80s and it’s certainly possible to briefly reach 90° for about an hour late today too. We won’t be seeing any rain this morning or afternoon but the precipitation chances start to climb tonight and will really climb tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms in West Texas will fire up this afternoon and march generally eastward. Most of this evening and overnight rain will ride east down I-20 toward the Metroplex but some of that rain may reach our area overnight. For now, rain chances are low between 20% and 30% since most of the rain seems to be focused to our north. However, it’s entirely possible that as those overnight storms may turn slightly more southeasterly as they gradually weaken overnight. A more southeasterly movement of those storms would bring them through our area. We’re not anticipating severe weather tonight but overnight storms could bring us gusty winds between 40 and 50 MPH if they manage to work through

We’re anticipating rain at some point during the day on Friday, most likely during the afternoon and at night, but a lot of question marks remain about when the rain will move in, how strong storms may be, and when the rain may move out. Friday’s shower and thunderstorm chances entirely depend on how tonight’s storms evolve since the remnants of those combined with a weak cold front from the north should fire storms back up again. A couple of things may happen: dry weather overnight and early Friday or a quick shot of rain shouldn’t have enough of an impact to prevent showers and storms from forming Friday afternoon and Friday night. The other scenario is that rain is much more widespread overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning that may prevent storms from forming Friday afternoon keeping all the rain confined to Friday night and Saturday. The first scenario is much more likely. Overnight rain chances near 30% should remain near 30% early Friday morning but will climb to about 40% early in the afternoon. It looks like we could see a relatively dry afternoon but we’re keeping the rain chances decently high because of the uncertainty surrounding tonight’s rain. We’ll see rain chances jump to between 50% and 60% after 5 PM and lasting through at least midnight Saturday. We may see the overnight rain end just before sunrise on Saturday. Saturday’s rain chances are near 40% but are a bit uncertain. Friday night’s rain should stabilize the atmosphere enough to keep storms away Saturday afternoon but a few could bubble up. Severe storms are possible Friday whenever the rain does arrive with gusty winds and locally heavy rain being the main threat. Hail is certainly a possibility too, up to about half-dollar size, with a very low tornado risk. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us at a level 1 marginal risk of severe storms but it wouldn’t surprise me if that was raised to a level 2 slight risk later today or tomorrow.

We’re thinking Sunday should be the best day this upcoming holiday weekend with rain chances staying out of the forecast. A weak front passing through Saturday should allow highs to only reach the low 80s for highs under partly cloudy skies which is well below normal for this time of year. Memorial Day Monday should be mostly okay too however rain chances have been introduced into the forecast as a few scattered showers and storms may form during the afternoon. Rain chances for now are near 20% but may need to be raised some more. Speaking of raising rain chances, we’ll have at least a 40% chance of rain starting Tuesday and lasting through at least next Thursday. It’s a bit too early to pin point which one of those days may be the rainiest but it’s looking like Wednesday may be that day. We’ll have continued rain chances around 30% Friday and Saturday. Instances of flooding are possible next week as these waves of rain move through and severe storms may be possible too. Rain chances will mean lower temperatures and highs for much of next week may be about 10° below normal in the upper 70s and low 80s! The rainier days will be cooler than the drier ones though so whenever we adjust those rain chances, we’ll need to adjust the temperatures too.

