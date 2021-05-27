Advertisement

Three police officers shot and wounded in Flower Mound

Three police officers wounded in Flower Mound shooting.
Crime Scene Graphic
Crime Scene Graphic
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Three officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night while answering a report of a suicidal person in a Dallas suburb, police said.

The three officers were responding to a 911 call about 7 p.m. Wednesday at a house in a Flower Mound residential neighborhood about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. According to a police statement, they were trying to contact the man, who was alone in the house, when gunfire erupted from inside.

The officers returned fire, but police have had no contact with the man since a standoff ensued. Two officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition, while the third was treated at the scene of the shooting and cleared.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

