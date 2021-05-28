Central Texas man, 67, disappears after leaving his home

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were searching Friday for a 67-year-old Killeen man who hasn’t been heard from since leaving his home on Tuesday night.

Hudson Tai was reported missing on Wednesday.

He left his home at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and then was seen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.

Tai is 5-foot-8, weighs 165 pounds and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue/light blue striped polo shirt, blue jeans and black slides.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

