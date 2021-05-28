Central Texas swimming pools, splash pads and more

There are plenty of places in Central Texas to take a plunge or enjoy a spray park.

BELL COUNTY

Belton

Roy and Jean Potts Belton Swim Center summer schedule begins Monday, June 12, 2021 – Friday August 13, 2021 and the schedule will be posted on their website soon.

Fort Hood

Information available online.

Harker Heights

Carl Levin Park Outdoor Pool, 400, Miller’s Crossing, opens June 4th. Friday 1:30 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. June 11th – August 8th will have modified hours TBD and August 14th – August 22nd the pool will be only open on weekends. Cash only with ages 1 and under free, ages 2-17 $2 residents, $3 non-residents, ages 18-54 $3 residents, $% non-residents, and ages 55+ $2. There are also swim passes available and pricing is on their website. No rentals, day care pool usage, or lap swim hours this season. More information.

Central Texas Athletic Club at 701 Sun Meadows Dr. in Harker Heights has a summer membership to their saltwater pool for the entire season, which runs May 1 through September 30, weather permitting, and the many fun family events we host by the pool! Those events include movie nights, game nights, and more! The cost is $600 plus tax for the entire household.

Killeen

Long Branch Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, opened on June 5. Pool is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and is closed Friday through Sunday. Adults are $3, Kids $2, and 3 and under get in free.

The Junior Service League of Killeen Spray Pad at Long Branch Park offers a zero-entry area with water features for young children and is free daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Family Aquatic Center, 1800 Stan Schlueter Loop, opens Friday July 9. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. The center is closed Monday-Thursday. The City of Killeen is actively recruiting lifeguards at killeentexas.gov.jobs.

Temple

Sammons Indoor Pool, 2220 W Ave D, Open Monday - Thursday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. Call 254-298-5930 to reserve a swim time.

Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S 5th Street, opens May 29,2021. Open Saturdays 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., and Mondays 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Summit Recreation Center, 620 Fryers Creek Dr, opens May 29,2021. May 29, May 30 hours are 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. May 31 hour 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. June 5 & June 6 open 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Open 7 days a week beginning June 11th with times TBA.

Outdoor pools reopen May 29,2021 and open for weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) only until June 11. Hours TBD. Clark Pool, Adults $2, children $1 with no rentals currently. Walker Pool, Adults $3, children $2 with no rentals currently.

Splash Pads: Ferguson Park Splash Pad located at 1203 E. Adams, Jaycee Park Splash Pad located at 2302 W. Avenue Z, Miller Park Splash Pad located at 1919 N. 1st Street, & West Temple Park Splash Pad located at 121 S. Montpark Road.

BOSQUE COUNTY

Clifton

Olsen Pool at 1103 Key Avenue is Bosque County’s only public swimming pool.

CORYELL COUNTY

Copperas Cove

City Park Pool, 1206 W Avenue B, is open Tuesdays – Fridays from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. with family swim times on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Pool passes are available and purchased at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Pool rentals available after open swim/swim lesson hours. Swim lessons also available with multiple times a day and their schedule and fees can be found on their website.

South Park Pool, 2602 Dennis Dr. will be closed effective Saturday June 19 until further notice because of a lifeguard shortage.

Gatesville

The Gatesville City Pool is open daily now – August 8th, 2021. Operating hours are Sundays 1:00 – 6:00 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday, & Saturdays 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Tuesdays & Thursdays 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Daily passes are $3 for ages 4 and up with 3 and under get in free. There are season passes available along with a 10-visit punch card pass for $25. Rentals are available and pricing is on their Facebook page.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Groesbeck

The Groesbeck City Swimming Pool will be open starting June 1st – August 1st 2021. There are adult water aerobics classes Tuesday – Friday 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. along with adults only swim time from 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. daily. The cost for adult only swim time is $3. The pool is open to all Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 am – 6:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Ages 3 and up get in for $3 and 2 and under are free. Season Passes are available - $45 for one pass or $150 for family of 4.

LAMPASAS COUNTY

Lampasas

Lampasas is home to the Hanna Springs Pool at 510 East North Ave., and the Hancock Park Swim Area on U.S. 281.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

Crawford

Tonkawa Falls Park, 524-550 E 4th St, opens May 29,2021. $10/vehicle.

Robinson

Robinson Lion’s Pool opens May 29, 2021. Hours are Tuesdays – Sundays from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and cost is $6. There are memberships available for the summer.

Waco

BSR Cable Park is open. Lazy river and slide pass is $39/day and the pass is $15 for ages 6-12. Family pass for lazy river and slide, $99/day and a sunset pas with access from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, excluding Saturdays, is $25/day. Beach passes are $15 and the beach is open 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Daily. Visit their website for information on booking surf sessions.

Spray Parks are free and open now – September. Locations are as follows: Cameron Park (2200 Cameron Park Dr.), Chapel Park (9420 Chapel Rd.), Dewey Park (925 North 9th St.), Kendrick Park (4011 Bagby), Mountainview Park (2325 Mountainview), Oscar DuConge (1707 JJ Flewellen)

Lake Waco has two parks with swimming beaches – Airport Beach & Twin Bridges. Airport beach will not be open at this time & no opening date has been set as they work and clean the facility. Twin Bridges swimming beach is currently open daily dawn to dusk and is $5/car.

With a Waco Family YMCA membership, you can have access to 3 pools this season – an outdoor pool, that opens May 29, 2021 and will be available Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and Mondays – Fridays 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. - 7: 30 p.m. along with a lap pool, and therapy pool and the hours for the lap pool and Therapy pool are on their website.

Hawaiian Falls, 900 Lake Shore Dr, is open for the season with season passes or day passes available. Memorial weekend hours are from 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and then in June, July, & August the park opens at 10:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. all days except Fridays and Saturday which will keep the 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. hours With a Doris Miller YMCA membership, their indoor pool hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and open year-round.

West

Playdium Pool, 418 Cottonwood Rd, opens May 29, 2021. 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Adults, 13 & up $14, Kids 12 and under $11 and ages 1 and under are free.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Corsicana

Jester Park Pool opens June 9th. All entries are $3 and open Wednesdays – Saturdays 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Bunert Park Pool opens June 9th. All entries are $2 and open Wednesdays – Saturdays 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Bunert and Community Spray Parks are open 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m daily

