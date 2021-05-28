Advertisement

CLEAR Alert issued for missing Central Texas man who may be in danger

Steven Douglas Davenport, 64, was last seen on Wednesday.
Steven Douglas Davenport, 64, was last seen on Wednesday.(Leon County Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: May. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert was issued late Friday afternoon for a Central Texas man last seen walking in a rural area of Leon County who, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says, may be in danger of serious injury or death.

Steven Douglas Davenport, 64, was last seen on Wednesday in the area of FM 1618 and CR 2761 east of Interstate 45 south of Buffalo.

He’s 5-foot-6, weighs 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, tan shorts and tan boots.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 536-2749.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Officer Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 45, resigned and then turned himself in.
Off-duty Central Texas cop who shot woman in road rage incident resigns, surrenders
Fire broke out early Friday evening at a Waco assisted living facility.
Fire breaks out at local assisted living facility
A fundraising campaign has been started for a local State Trooper after his home was destroyed...
Local State Trooper loses home in fire
Straight-line winds damaged hangers and overturned planes at the Gatesville airport
Straight-line winds cause major damage at Gatesville airport

Latest News

(Photo by Montana Brazil)
Millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into Brazos River
More than 500 people gave back to military and veteran families in the annual Spartacus Dash in...
Belton: Spartacus Dash raises thousands for Gary Sinise Foundation
Running Branch
Running Branch RV Park and Marina
State lawmakers push off disabled veteran property tax reimbursement for Central Texas...
Texas Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption
A fundraising campaign has been started for a local State Trooper after his home was destroyed...
Local State Trooper loses home in fire