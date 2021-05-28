CLEAR Alert issued for missing Central Texas man who may be in danger

BUFFALO, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert was issued late Friday afternoon for a Central Texas man last seen walking in a rural area of Leon County who, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says, may be in danger of serious injury or death.

Steven Douglas Davenport, 64, was last seen on Wednesday in the area of FM 1618 and CR 2761 east of Interstate 45 south of Buffalo.

He’s 5-foot-6, weighs 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, tan shorts and tan boots.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 536-2749.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

