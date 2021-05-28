Fire breaks out at local assisted living facility

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Fire broke out Friday evening at a Waco assisted living facility.

Initial reports suggested the fire might have been caused by a lightning strike, but there was no official confirmation of the cause Friday night.

The fire was reported at around 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Brookdale Lakeshore assisted living facility at 1700 Lake Shore Dr.

The first crews to arrive reported smoke coming from the attic area of the one-story building.

A city bus was requested in anticipation of an evacuation.

No further details were immediately available.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 1700 W. Lake Shore Dr. @WacoTXFire units operating at a building fire. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) May 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.