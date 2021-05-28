Fire breaks out at local assisted living facility
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Fire broke out Friday evening at a Waco assisted living facility.
Initial reports suggested the fire might have been caused by a lightning strike, but there was no official confirmation of the cause Friday night.
The fire was reported at around 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Brookdale Lakeshore assisted living facility at 1700 Lake Shore Dr.
The first crews to arrive reported smoke coming from the attic area of the one-story building.
A city bus was requested in anticipation of an evacuation.
No further details were immediately available.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.