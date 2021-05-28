More than 250 women take on Central Texas woman’s challenge to wear a dress a day in May

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman is a few days away from wrapping up an 11th year of wearing a dress every day during the month of May, and more than 250 women around the country are doing the same.

Autumn Outlaw started A Dress a Day in 2011 as she and her friends were looking for an excuse to wear dresses hanging in their closets.

“One of my friends said, ‘let’s just make up a reason to wear a dress,’” Autumn said.

From there, A Dress a Day in May evolved into a larger and more meaningful undertaking with its own Facebook group where women post pictures daily.

“It’s such a fun little community that we’ve kind of become over the years,” Autumn said.

For the last seven years, Autumn has purchased the dresses she wears in May from Mission Waco’s Clothesline store, a second-hand shop whose proceeds benefit Mission Waco, on whose board Autumn Serves.

“I decided after a couple of years of wearing a dress each day and sharing pictures that I really wanted to have a mission behind what I was doing,” Autumn said.

Autumn wears the dresses she buys at Clothesline for work, baby showers, parties and this past weekend she even found a formal for The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children’s annual Mardi Gras Ball.

She bought the gorgeous gown she wore to the ball for just a dollar.

“It’s my favorite thrift store find ever,” Autumn said.

“I felt like a million bucks.”

Autumn said she encourages women to not be intimidated by the thought of wearing a dress each day and not to feel like they have to spend money to participate.

Instead, she says, women should get creative in changing up what they already own or trade dresses with a friend.

“People who participate don’t have to have 31 dresses,” Autumn said.

“It’s really about looking at your closet and reevaluating what you have. "

