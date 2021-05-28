Not as wet going into Memorial Weekend, but not totally dry either

We will continue to see rain and storms through the evening but as they continue to move southward we will see any strong to severe storm potential change to more of just a heavy rain, lightning, and flooding concern event.

Rain chances are sticking around for Memorial Day weekend but it will NOT be a washout. Saturday we are expecting some rain to last a few hours past sunrise, but then start to wane mid-morning. Temperatures Saturday behind a cold front will be quite comfortable for this time of year but it’s still going to be fairly humid. Mid-to-upper 60s for the morning and highs in the low 80s. Saturday afternoon may have a few showers and storms but they activity dies out by sundown.

Most of Sunday should be dry as well as Memorial Day Monday. There may be an isolated weak storm or two Sunday or Monday afternoon, but most should be rain-free. Highs will once again be capped in the upper 70s and low 80s. Better rain chances are expected Memorial Day night, near 40%, and then will climb to 50% and 60% respectively Tuesday and Wednesday... with more rain chances throughout next week.

Thank you to all those and their families that have served our country - Happy Memorial Day Weekend!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.