Remains found in remote wooded area identified as those of missing Central Texas man

Murder warrant issued for suspect already in custody
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Remains recovered Wednesday by Texas Rangers and Navarro County deputies in a remote wooded area off NW 3240 in the Antioch Community were identified Thursday as those of Jimmy French III of Dawson, Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said in a press release.

French was reported missing on June 29, 2020.

The suspect, whom Tanner didn’t identify, was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding warrants.

