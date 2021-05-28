Advertisement

Seniors who admitted to school prank allowed to participate in graduation, with a caveat

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: May. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FROST, Texas (KWTX) - Eight Frost High School seniors who were barred from participating in Saturday’s graduation ceremony because of a weekend prank will be allowed to participate after all, but only after agreeing to complete eight hours each of community service by June 10.

The eight admitted to sneaking into the school last Sunday in the Navarro County town of just more than 600 residents, northeast of Hillsboro.

“They entered the school, they moved desks out into the hallway, they hung hotdogs from the ceiling, they put 2021 onto a desk (in hotdogs),” said Sabra Rasco, the mother of one of the seniors.

“They thought it would just be funny,” Rasco said.

“They really and truly put a lot of thought into not causing harm to the school, not vandalizing anything, tearing up anything,” she said.

School officials didn’t quite see it that way, though.

The seniors were given referrals, which suspended them and barred them from graduation this Saturday.

The teens’ parents agreed that their children should face repercussions but felt taking away graduation was too much.

They even started a petition, which received more than 1,000 signatures within a day.

The small district has about 430 students.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Officer Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 45, resigned and then turned himself in.
Off-duty Central Texas cop who shot woman in road rage incident resigns, surrenders
Fire broke out early Friday evening at a Waco assisted living facility.
Fire breaks out at local assisted living facility
A fundraising campaign has been started for a local State Trooper after his home was destroyed...
Local State Trooper loses home in fire
Straight-line winds damaged hangers and overturned planes at the Gatesville airport
Straight-line winds cause major damage at Gatesville airport

Latest News

(Photo by Montana Brazil)
Millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into Brazos River
More than 500 people gave back to military and veteran families in the annual Spartacus Dash in...
Belton: Spartacus Dash raises thousands for Gary Sinise Foundation
Running Branch
Running Branch RV Park and Marina
State lawmakers push off disabled veteran property tax reimbursement for Central Texas...
Texas Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption
A fundraising campaign has been started for a local State Trooper after his home was destroyed...
Local State Trooper loses home in fire