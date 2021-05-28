Seniors who admitted to school prank allowed to participate in graduation, with a caveat

FROST, Texas (KWTX) - Eight Frost High School seniors who were barred from participating in Saturday’s graduation ceremony because of a weekend prank will be allowed to participate after all, but only after agreeing to complete eight hours each of community service by June 10.

The eight admitted to sneaking into the school last Sunday in the Navarro County town of just more than 600 residents, northeast of Hillsboro.

“They entered the school, they moved desks out into the hallway, they hung hotdogs from the ceiling, they put 2021 onto a desk (in hotdogs),” said Sabra Rasco, the mother of one of the seniors.

“They thought it would just be funny,” Rasco said.

“They really and truly put a lot of thought into not causing harm to the school, not vandalizing anything, tearing up anything,” she said.

School officials didn’t quite see it that way, though.

The seniors were given referrals, which suspended them and barred them from graduation this Saturday.

The teens’ parents agreed that their children should face repercussions but felt taking away graduation was too much.

They even started a petition, which received more than 1,000 signatures within a day.

The small district has about 430 students.

