Some Central Texas counties are still dealing with dozens of active COVID-19 cases

(KWTX) - Some Central Texas counties are dealing with dozens of active COVID-19 cases even as reports of new cases ebb, deaths slow, and hospitalizations fall.

At least 610 active cases were reported Friday in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking.

Bell County had the most at 177, followed by McLennan at 117.

Coryell, Freestone and Navarro counties all had 50 or more active cases Friday.

Robertson County had 36.

Mills County, on the other end of the scale, had just two on Friday, Leon had nine, and Falls and Hamilton each had 11.

Just 14 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported Friday in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 79,189.

The Department of State Health Services also reported three additional deaths in the region.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,688 but according to DSHS data Friday, the regional death toll stands at 1,675, including 428 Bell County residents, six fewer than the last local count of 434; 34 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 109 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 474 McLennan County residents,15 more than the local count of 459; 49 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 48; 21 Mills County residents; 143 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 150; 43 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 53 to 50,361 Friday.

DSHS reported another 1,513 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,411 of them new.

AT least 42,263 cases were active Friday, 2,816,469 residents have recovered and 1,892 were hospitalized, seven fewer than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 22 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 3% all hospitalizations and filling almost 2% of available beds.

At least 23 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 3.33% Friday, down from 3.41% Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

More than 56% of Texas residents 16 and older have received one dose of vaccine and more than 45% are fully vaccinated, according to DSHS data Friday.

The rates are lower in Central Texas where 39% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and just more than 31% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, 35% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and almost 28% were fully vaccinated Friday.

In McLennan County, more than 45% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and

State data Friday showed more than 37% of Bosque County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 24% of Coryell County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 30% of Falls County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 25% of Freestone county residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 40% of Hamilton County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 33% of Hill County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; 32% of Lampasas County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 31% of Leon County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 27% of Limestone County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of Milam County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of Mills County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 36% of Navarro County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated; 35% of Robertson County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated, and 24% of San Saba County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

The state is expanding its Mobile Vaccine Program to include groups of five or more residents who choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Previously groups of 10 or more were required to take advantage of the service.

Residents may call 844-90-TEXAS and then select Option 3 to schedule a mobile clinic to vaccinate a group of friends, relatives, employees, and others.

Homebound Texans are still encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.

The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The state earlier halted weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers because supply exceeds demand instead is filling vaccine orders as they come in.

A White House initiative should also make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District has paused updates of its local dashboard but says the updates will resume if the county’s incidence rate rises to more than 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,634 total cases Friday, unchanged from Wednesday.

At least 177 cases were active, and 21,915 residents have recovered.

State data showed 428 deaths Friday, an increase of two.

Local data, last updated on May 14, showed 434 deaths.

Fort Hood Thursday relaxed restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 5 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas showed no active cases Friday and a total of 43 since March 2020, 31 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed four cases involving students and one involving a staff member in the past seven days and 1,805 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 919 involving students and 886 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across three campuses Friday.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 10 additional cases of the virus Friday, increasing the county’s total to 27,496.

At least 117 cases were active Friday, 26,920 residents have recovered, and 14 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

Local data showed 459 deaths.

State data showed 474.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

The City of Waco has updated protocols and no longer requires masks to be worn by the public outside on city property or inside city buildings except bus stations and the airport as required by federal law. City employees no longer are required to wear masks except those assigned to the airport of bus station. Occupancy restrictions have been lifted at city operated museums and venues. On June 7, city hall and the Development Center will again be open to the public. And on June 15, city council meetings will again be open to the public.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed five active cases involving students Friday. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,999 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, no tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The university has provided revised guidance for the summer, eliminating capacity limitations on outdoor activities, and making face coverings optional outside. Indoors, any student, faculty member or staff member who is fully vaccinated may meet indoors with fully vaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing and may also meet with groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed no active cases Friday and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard showed four active cases Friday and a total of 302 student cases, 303 staff cases and 19 cases involving people classified as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed eight cases across four campuses, five of them at the high school.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,022 confirmed cases and 275 probable cases Friday.

At least 7,161 residents have recovered, and 50 cases were active.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Friday.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard wasn’t accessible Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported three cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 32 inmates are restricted; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; five cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; one case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 43 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,903 confirmed and 200 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 2,060 residents have recovered.

At least 11 cases were active.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,164 confirmed and 647 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,706 patients have recovered and at least 25 cases were active Friday.

The virus has claimed the lives of 80 residents of the county, state data showed.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,473 confirmed and 2,390 probable cases of the virus Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,663 patients have recovered.

At least 57 cases were active.

State data showed 143 deaths in the county.

Local data last updated on March 31 showed 150 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,377 confirmed and 311 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,640 residents have recovered and 34 have died, according to state data. At least 14 cases were active Friday.

Freestone County had 1,123 confirmed and 839 probable cases Friday. At least 1,861 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 51 cases were active Friday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 83 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 724 confirmed and 60 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 746 residents have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data. At least 11 cases were active Friday.

Hill County Friday had 3,806 confirmed cases and 722 probable cases. At least 4,390 patients have recovered, and 109 residents have died, according to state data. At least 29 cases were active Friday. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed one case at the junior high.

Lampasas County had 1,860 confirmed and 337 probable cases Friday. At least 2,150 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 14 cases were active Friday.

Leon County had 1,281 confirmed and 364 probable cases Friday. At least 1,593 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least nine cases were active Friday.

Milam County had 1,460 confirmed and 1,095 probable cases Friday. At least 2,548 patients have recovered and 48 have died, according to local data. State data showed 49 deaths. Seven cases were active Friday.

Mills County had 595 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 635 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. At least two cases were active Friday.

Robertson County had 1,745 confirmed cases Friday and 428 probable cases. At least 2,094 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least 36 cases were active Friday.

San Saba County had 526 confirmed cases Friday and 256 probable cases. At least 760 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed no active cases. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility where eight inmates were restricted.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.