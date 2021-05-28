Advertisement

Utah headstone’s fudge recipe shared around the world

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Memorial Day weekend is a busy time of year for cemeteries, but one headstone north of Salt Lake City, Utah gets attention like that year-round because it features a unique touch – a fudge recipe.

“She really loved people,” said Janice Johnson of her mother Kathryn Andrews whose headstone showcases a fudge recipe. “Her thing was she would write poetry, and she would make fudge.”

Johnson is a little surprised by all the attention her mother’s headstone gets.

“We’ve looked online, and I guess it’s gone even to Europe,” Johnson said.

But this story is about more than a fudge recipe.

Andrews grew up in Salt Lake City and traveled to New York City as a young woman to study fashion design.

“She learned tailoring and millinery,” Johnson explained.

During a church activity in New York, Andrews met Air Force Captain Wade Andrews.

“He was waiting to fly out to go into World War II,” Johnson said. “She was crazy about him from the beginning.”

The radiant couple had only one date in New York City, dinner at the Waldorf Astoria. A day later, Wade left for Germany, but Kathryn, or Katie as she went by then, was on his mind.

Several months and dozens of letters later, Wade returned.

“As soon as he arrived back in Salt Lake, he took a diamond and took her to the Capitol steps and gave her the diamond, and they were married eighteen days later,” Johnson said.

Johnson was one of five kids that came along. Her parents were bound by service, family, faith and laughter.

“She felt like prayer was so important. She lived by that,” Johnson said. “He told me once that sense of humor was essential, and when you pick someone to marry.”

Wade passed first in 2000.

Symbols, representing his life, including his World War II plane, were placed on part of the stone.

“He was really proud of his flight record because all the men flew with him made it back safely,” Johnson said.

Johnson helped create the headstone for her parents, and it was her idea to share the fudge recipe.

When the headstone was first placed in 2000, one of the proportions for the ingredients was wrong. That has recently been replaced.

Copyright 2021 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Montana Brazil)
Millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into Brazos River
Officer Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 45, resigned and then turned himself in.
Off-duty Central Texas cop who shot woman in road rage incident resigns, surrenders
Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vechicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Straight-line winds damaged hangers and overturned planes at the Gatesville airport
Straight-line winds cause major damage at Gatesville airport

Latest News

Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
Naomi Osaka says on Twitter ‘the best thing for the tournament’ if she withdraws from French Open
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, the flag of Iran waves in front of the the...
UN atomic watchdog: Access to key Iranian data lacking since Feb. 23
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19...
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?