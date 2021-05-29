Belton: Spartacus Dash raises thousands for Gary Sinise Foundation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than 500 people gave back to military and veteran families in the annual Spartacus Dash in downtown Belton Saturday.

The event was organized by ASCO Equipment, with all the proceeds from the event given to the Gary Sinise Foundation, helping families that have lost loved ones in combat.

Army Veteran James Whitmire is no stranger to obstacles or the armed forces, serving for eight years in the Army. So, when he was asked to be the master of ceremonies for the Spartacus Dash, he couldn’t resist.

“It’s great because it not only bring the community together, but I think everyone has a somber heart of humility and they want to give even more,” he said.

“We’ve got monkey bars for them to travel through, a rope climb, and that’s gonna target their endurance. But here’s the kicker, you can’t just run this race. You have to complete the physical aspects as well. So, if you get to a station that you don’t want to do, you’ve gotta do 15 bur-pees.”

From bur-pees, crawling in small spaces and to muddy slides, the dash tested the physical limits for all participants.

“For whatever reason, I’ve slipped off every time,” said Belton native Josh Champ.

“So, I got my 15 bur-pees in, but that’s all the bur-pees I did today so it was good.”

In total, the Dash was able to raise more than $40,000 to donate towards the foundation.

Whitmire believes while giving back to those families is always important, doing it on Memorial Day weekend just means a little more.

“We know that our freedoms were fought for and defended for so that we could do whatever America allows us to do,” he said.

“To serve those that served us and gave the ultimate sacrifice, makes today even more enjoyable.”

