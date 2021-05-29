Advertisement

Local State Trooper loses home in fire

A fundraising campaign has been started for a local State Trooper after his home was destroyed...
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - According to a fundraising campaign on gofundme Texas State Trooper Jason Duncan and his family were displaced following a fire that destroyed their home Friday night.

According the the post, the family was away from the home at the time so no one was injured but the house is a total loss.

The family did however tragically lose a puppy in the fire.

The post is asking for monetary donations to assist Trooper Duncan his wife and four children.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Here is a link to the fundraising campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/trooper-duncan-family-fire-relief

