State lawmakers push off disabled veteran property tax reimbursement for Central Texas communities

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas lawmakers appear to have passed on a bill that would have reimbursed certain Central Texas communities for the property tax revenue they lose from the state exemption for 100% disabled veterans.

Currently, 100% disabled veterans do not have to pay state property taxes.

“It’s a deserved and earned benefit; however, this exemption has created unintended consequences and unfunded mandates for counties and cities in Texas,” state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, said at an April hearing for the bill.

Texas partially reimburses cities that border military installations — like Killeen and Copperas Cove — for this lost property tax revenue.

However, cities like Harker Heights and Nolanville that are near Fort Hood — but do not touch it — and have relatively large veteran populations do not receive reimbursement.

House Bill 125, authored by Buckley and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, would have expanded reimbursement eligibility to cities within two miles of Fort Hood.

“Basically, put Harker Heights in the pool to participate in the pool that helps reimburse municipalities,” Shine told KWTX.

He said that Harker Heights has lost $2.5 million this year from the property tax exemption.

That comes out to 18% of its total property tax revenue this year.

He said that the city has lost about $11 million since 2013 when the legislature enacted the property tax exemption.

“They need a third fire station, but they can’t afford to build it,” Shine said.

In Nolanville, officials said that the city could boost public safety if it were eligible for the reimbursement.

“We’d be able to do four new police officers for our community, which would allow us to have two officers on duty 24/7,” David Williams, Nolanville’s mayor pro tem, said at the April hearing.

“Right now we’re lucky to try to get one officer on duty 24/7,” Williams said.

The bill died in the House last week.

However, Buckley tacked it onto a separate Senate bill earlier this week.

The Senate rejected the amendment, but lawmakers from both chambers will decide if the amendment will stay or go behind closed doors.

