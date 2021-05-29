Staying Mostly Dry This Holiday Weekend with Better Rain Chances To Follow

It’ll be a nice evening with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s until sunset. Afterwards, we dip to the low 70′s by 10pm, with clouds keeping morning lows warm in the mid to upper 60′s. We’ll have cloudy skies throughout Sunday morning, with less cloud cover near and east of I-35 during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s to low 80′s east of I-35, with highs in the mid 70′s west of I-35.

Memorial Day is looking good overall, with highs in the mid 80′s during the afternoon. Late afternoon we could get a couple of spotty showers as muggy air will move in from the southeast, but rain chances aren’t looking very good for Memorial Day. However, afterwards we’ll have a mid-level Low push a few rounds of rain towards our area during the middle of next week, with the best rain chances taking place on Wednesday. Scattered showers will continue after that heading into next weekend, but highs still look to stay fairly warm in the mid 80′s.

Thank you to all those and their families that have served our country - Happy Memorial Day Weekend!

