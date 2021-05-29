Advertisement

Straight-line winds cause major damage at Gatesville airport

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Straight-line winds with speeds up to 60 miles per hour were the cause of major damage at the Gatesville Airport.

In total, eight hangers and four planes suffered damage. The winds were strong enough to overturn the planes completely.

Damage pictures from the Gatesville Airport from strong storms that moved through this afternoon. Photos from Wyatt Sellers

Posted by Brady Taylor KWTX on Friday, May 28, 2021

There is no word yet on the total cost of the damage.

The city of Gatesville didn’t suffer any damage.

