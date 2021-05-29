Advertisement

Two-year-old girl becomes youngest American member of Mensa

Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.
Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.(Sukhjit Athwal via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Two-year-old Kashe West can name all the elements on the periodic table, identify all 50 states by shape and location and she’s learning Spanish.

The California toddler has become the youngest American member of Mensa.

The organization’s membership is strictly limited to those who score at the highest levels in IQ tests.

According to Kashe’s parents, a pediatrician noticed she seemed advanced for her age. So, the family took her to a psychologist, who administered the Mensa test.

The result concluded Kashe had an IQ of 146, her family says.

Her family says they will continue to encourage Kashe’s learning but plan to let her set the tone on whatever topics she wants to learn.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Officer Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 45, resigned and then turned himself in.
Off-duty Central Texas cop who shot woman in road rage incident resigns, surrenders
Fire broke out early Friday evening at a Waco assisted living facility.
Fire breaks out at local assisted living facility
A fundraising campaign has been started for a local State Trooper after his home was destroyed...
Local State Trooper loses home in fire
Straight-line winds damaged hangers and overturned planes at the Gatesville airport
Straight-line winds cause major damage at Gatesville airport

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
White House gives GOP 1 week to reach deal on infrastructure
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting
These images show Kieran Moise's hair, before and after getting it cut.
Air Force Academy-bound Alabama teen donates his hair to kids battling cancer
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Texas GOP’s new voting restrictions on verge of approval