Gold Star Act introduced to help children of fallen soldiers

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Members of Congress are looking to give back to the families of service members that gave their lives for our country by introducing new legislation that could make a big difference in helping the children left behind.

It’s an advantage that Congressman Pete Sessions believes should be addressed for the more than 15,000 children who’ve lost a parent in combat. The Gold Star Children Act would give these children the same hiring preferences as veterans, meaning they would have better chances of landing a federal job to start their careers.

“This is a real advantage not just for this congressional district, but really a way to honor our men and women that’ve served in our military,” he said.

“It reinforces our commitment not just the men and women of the military, but also understanding their needs.”

Military Career Counselor Michelle Bollinger knows this problem all too well. When her father was only a child, her grandfather was serving in Vietnam when he was killed in action. Today, she wishes her father had better opportunities when he grew up, especially after such a heartbreaking loss.

“Being able to ease some of the hardship and trauma that they’ve faced to help them succeed is definitely a benefit we need to consider,” she said.

The bill also proposes to give the same job preferences to children whose parents are totally disabled as a result of their service. While Congress continues to gather support, Bollinger argues the bill is a stepping-stone in honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think this can be a sense of reassurance but also a sense of pride knowing that someone that was so close to them was lost, they’re able to still move forward in their lives because of them,” she said.

“To pay forward the ultimate sacrifice that their family member gave.”

