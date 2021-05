WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In Lake Belton’s first season as a program, the Broncos are regional finalists.

They were one run away from a trip to the state tournament. In game three of the series, Liberty punched in a run in extra innings to win the game and move on to state.

Congrats to Lake Belton on an incredible season!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.